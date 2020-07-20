WeWantToPlay: NFL Players Advocate For Safe Return To Playing Via Hashtag

NFL
Posted July 20, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders Hold Practice In Park

The NFL, like most major sports leagues, is contending with the looming specter of the COVID-19 virus and its damaging effect on resuming live play. With players being told that a return to the filed is imminent, some are speaking out about the current health conditions under the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Several of the league’s stars posted messages under the hashtag, highlighting the risks they’ll be facing in the midst of the pandemic. Name such as Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, J.J. Wyatt of the Houston Texans, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are among the several dozens of athletes who say they’re ready to get their season going but only with the assurance that the spread of the coronavirus is kept at bay.

In Wilson’s case, he’s expected his second child with his wife Ciara and does not want to bring risk to the already delicate process of pregnancy by contracting COVID-19.

We’ve collected some of the NFL players’ tweets under the #WeWantToPlay hashtag below.

