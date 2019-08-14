idris elba
HomeNational

Idris Elba Tried The Hot Wing Challenge & #BlackTwitter Turned Him Into A Meme

Posted 19 hours ago

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" Screening Hosted By Idris Elba And Angie Martinez

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Idris Elba was promoting his villainous role in the recently released Hobbs and Shaw movie when he stopped by “Hot Ones” to talk about it and take on the wing challenge. Idris made it to the highest level of wingdom, but stumbled along the way, thus giving birth to the latest meme.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

See how #BlackTwitter turned Idris’ stumble into this week’s funniest meme.

Idris Elba Tried The Hot Wing Challenge & #BlackTwitter Turned Him Into A Meme was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Local
A gavel in motion, 6 April 2001. THE AGE Picture by NEIL NEWITT
Keon Gray Found Guilty in Death of 7-Year-Old

A 30-year-old man is heading behind bars after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of seven-year-old…
08.14.19
Harlem Park Recreation Center Reopens

Mayor Jack Young announced the re-opening of the Harlem Park Recreation Center at 700 North Calhoun St. on Tuesday on…
08.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close