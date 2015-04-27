Thousands traveled near and far to pay their final respects to the family of Freddie Gray. Gray, 25, was arrested for possessing a switch blade knife April 12 outside the Gilmor Homes housing project on Baltimore‘s west side. According to his attorney, Gray died a week later in the hospital from a severe spinal cord injury he received while in police custody.

1. Freddie Gray's Funeral Service Source:Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: The casket with the body of Freddie Gray is taken from a hearse at New Shiloh Baptist Church prior to the start of his funeral service, April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2. Freddie Gray's Funeral Service Source:Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: Mourners arrive at New Shiloh Baptist Church for the funeral service for Freddie Gray, April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3. Freddie Gray's Funeral Service Source:Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: Freddie Gray's family pays its last respects while standing at his casket during his funeral at the New Shiloh Baptist Church during his funeral April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

4. Freddie Gray's Funeral Service Source:Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: A pillow with Freddie Gray's image sits inside his casket with his remains during his funeral at the New Shiloh Baptist Church during his funeral April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

5. Freddie Gray's Funeral Service Source:Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: Freddie Gray's twin sister Fredericka Gray is embraced by family and supporters during her brother's funeral the New Shiloh Baptist Church during his funeral April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

6. Freddie Gray's Funeral Service Source:Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: Mourners line up to pay their respects to Freddie Gray during his funeral at the New Shiloh Baptist Church during his funeral April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

7. Freddie Gray's Funeral Service Source:Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: Mourners pay their last respects to Freddie Gray at his casket during his funeral at the New Shiloh Baptist Church during his funeral April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.

8. Freddie Gray's Funeral Service Source:Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 27: Mourners comfort one another during the funeral for Freddie Gray at the New Shiloh Baptist Church during his funeral April 27, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.