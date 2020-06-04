Drew Brees Apologizes After LeBron, Richard Sherman & Rest Of The Nation Drag MAGA QB

Drew Brees f*cked up. The New Orleans Saints quarterback has apologized after his tone-deaf answer to how he’d feel if NFL players were to kneel in protest before games in lieu of the unrest currently occurring across the nation, and the globe.

By now you’ve surely heard about how Brees pretty much ignored the state of the world when he told a reporter, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Brees also made sure to mention that his grandfathers are veterans, which has nothing to do with why NFL players would kneel—in protest of Black people being murdered by police.

The backlash was swift, with names like LeBron James, Richard Sherman, Aaron Rodgers and more calling out the MAGA-friendly QB for his awful timing and headass logic.

And now, Brees has apologized. This morning (June 4) Brees took to social media and posted a corny image of a Black and a white person’s hand in a grip (what happened to social distancing?) with a statement that includes, “I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.”

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Ya think?

Despite all the good Brees has done (he donated $5 million for meals to the needy in New Orleans due to the coronavirus pandemic), his words were like a slap in the face to his fans and teammates.

Peep the full and lengthy statement below, as well as how his peers with way more heart explained just how badly he fumbled.

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.

In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.

This is where I stand:

I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today.

I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.

I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement.

I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.

I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy.

I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen.

For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.

We will give credit to Brees for manning up (could be just be savvy PR, but only time will tell). Again for the people in the back, Black Lives Matter.

Drew Brees Apologizes After LeBron, Richard Sherman & Rest Of The Nation Drag MAGA QB was originally published on hiphopwired.com