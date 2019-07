Radio One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes was honored with a wax figure by the Great Blacks In Wax Museum in Baltimore. The unveiling was at the Baltimore County African American Festival in Towson, MD. September 20 was officially named Dr. Cathy Hughes Day in Baltimore County by Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. R&B singer Raheem Devaughn performed at the unveiling. Here are pictures from the event:

1. Dr. Cathy Hughes 2. Raheem DeVaughn performs at Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 3. Raheem DeVaughn performs at Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 4. Raheem DeVaughn performs at Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 5. Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 6. Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 7. Dr. Cathy Hughes with WOLB’s Larry Young 8. Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 9. Dr. Cathy Hughes with photographer Edith Williams/Diamond Digital Portraits 10. Dr. Cathy Hughes with Larry Young and Keller Wynder 11. Dr. Cathy Hughes with Radio One Baltimore Operations Manager Al Payne 12. Radio One Baltimore family 13. Dr. Cathy Hughes 14. Dr. Cathy Hughes with Dr. Joanne Martin of The Great Blacks In Wax Museum 15. Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 16. Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 17. Dr. Cathy Hughes wax figure unveiling 18. Dr. Cathy Hughes with Baltimore County Executive Kamenetz 19. Dr. Cathy Hughes with Baltimore County Executive Kamenetz 20. Dr. Cathy Hughes with Radio One Baltimore family 21. Dr. Cathy Hughes with Radio One Baltimore family 22. Dr. Cathy Hughes with Radio One Baltimore General Manager Howard Mazer 23. WOLB’s Larry Young