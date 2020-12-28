Wonder Woman 1984 dropped on Christmas Day in theaters and on HBO Max, and despite plenty of praise from critics, a whole lot of people were not feeling it. Nevertheless, the second standalone alone film about the Amazon warrior did well enough to fast-track another sequel.
Accord to Engadget:
Warner Bros. is fast-tracking development of Wonder Woman 3 based on both its relative success at the pandemic-struck box office ($16.7 million in the US) and its HBO Max turnout. The media giant was unsurprisingly shy on exact numbers, but made clear that WW84 was a big help for its fledgling streaming service.
Nearly half of all “retail” HBO Max subscribers (that is, people paying $15 per month) watched the superhero movie on opening day, WarnerMedia said. There were also “millions” of bundle customers who used their cable or phone subscriptions to watch. Viewing hours on Christmas Day more than tripled the average in November.
The movie will only be available on HBO Max for a month. It’s currently available as a high-priced rental in the UK, Canada and other countries where Max isn’t an option.
However, if you are woke and following the discourse online, Wonder Woman 1984 left much to be desired. From a basic ass plot, to stereotypical tropes, to Cheetah being a struggle villain; the over two hours long flick was mediocre on its best day.
The DCEU has a ways to go before it can match the praise of its Marvel rival, just saying. If you don’t believe us, peep some of the pointed reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 below.
Despite Very Mid ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ A Sequel Has Been Fast-Tracked was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
please check in on your friends this holiday season. some are alone for the first time and might resort to watching wonder woman 1984— Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 26, 2020
2.
Wonder Woman 1984 is long, all over the place, sloppily written, weirdly problematic, and confusing. It’s the second best DC movie.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 26, 2020
3.
#WonderWoman1984 is meh.— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 27, 2020
4.
Is Wonder Woman 1984 really as terrible as people are saying? Or is it just twitter drama?— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 28, 2020
5.
Quick break from politics to say that Wonder Woman 1984 was a remarkably terrible movie. That is all.— Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) December 27, 2020
6.
Man, the more I think about Wonder Woman 1984, the less sense it makes.— YongYea (@YongYea) December 27, 2020
7.
I saw cats last year ergo I don’t need to see wonder woman 1984.— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 27, 2020
8. People do like it, though.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahha wow.— Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) December 27, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984 was absolutely stupid and dumb and a jarring shift in tone compared to the first.
And it was FUN.
Twitter has to relax.
9.
If you ever feel like you're being irresponsible with money remember that DC spent $200 million on Wonder Woman 1984 which is a movie about a magic rock that grants wishes.— Civvie11 (@Civvie11) December 27, 2020
10.
It’s unfair to harshly judge Wonder Woman 1984 since the pandemic has robbed us of the ability to watch superhero movies the way they were meant to be watched: on a plane 18 months after the movie came out— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) December 26, 2020
11.
People don’t like Wonder Woman 1984 because they haven’t seen a superhero movie in ten months and forgot they’re all like that.— Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) December 26, 2020
12.
when they said wonder woman 1984 i thought they meant like neon colors and synths but they meant horrifying middle eastern stereotypes— josh lewis (@thejoshl) December 26, 2020
13.
Watching that #WonderWoman1984 finale battle like pic.twitter.com/wlFnCCn8kv— 🌊 Sea Shanty Dan ⚓️ (@dcwoods89) December 25, 2020
14.
🔃 Wonder Woman— Junaid Sheikh (@junaidsheikh99_) December 27, 2020
❤ Captain Marvel#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/PCxGdA4ETy
15.
The plot of this Wonder Woman movie is like my toddler trying to describe a dream. "And then...there was a magic wishing rock...and a jet behind the museum...and Mom turned into a CAT." Ok buddy. Go back to sleep. Shhhh.— Josh Gates (@joshuagates) December 27, 2020