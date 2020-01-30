Ciara’s Best Maternity Style: Singer Announces She Pregnant With Baby #3

Ciara is pregnant with baby #3. The Body Party singer and hubby Russell Wilson announced they’re expecting their second child together from the beach in Turks and Caicos.
If you scroll back on Ciara’s social media, she seemed to hint at her pregnancy using the hashtag #3, which is also Wilson’s jersey number.
She posted this,
And this boomerang of her flashing her belly in Russell’s jersey was a hint too.
Ciara gave birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and showed us how to slay with a baby bump.
Here’s a look back at her best maternity style, below:
Fedora fly. Boots high.
Gucci sneakers to go please.
Clad in Calvin Klein
A little black dress with heels higher than you average man’s confidence.
Style doesn’t have to be elaborate, it can be simple, sexy and confident in a cut-off hoodie.
Effortless in Margiela and Tom Ford
Bumping in black
Wonderful and wispy in this white down home gown.
Sparking in this winter white August Getty Atelier
When she slayed in Zuhair Murad at Harper’s Bazaar 150 year anniversary party.
When she’s just chilling in Russell’s jersey.
When she stunned in this high and low, black and white gown by Stephane Rolland gown.