Dr. Danielle Spencer, Beloved Star of What’s Happening!!, Passes Away at 60

Dr. Danielle Spencer, best known for her role as Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has passed away at the age of 60. The news was shared by her co-star Haywood Nelson via Instagram, where he paid tribute to her life and legacy. Spencer, affectionately referred to as “Dr. Dee,” was remembered as a “brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior” who battled cancer with resilience.

Born on June 24, 1965, Spencer rose to fame as the sharp-witted younger sister on What’s Happening!!, a role she reprised in the spinoff series What’s Happening Now!!. Beyond her acting career, Spencer pursued a passion for veterinary medicine, inspired by the loss of her stepfather in a tragic car accident. She studied at the University of California-Davis and later graduated from Tuskegee University Veterinary School in Alabama.

Why Autism Diagnoses Are Increasing and How to Spot the Signs Early

Spencer’s life was marked by perseverance, overcoming health challenges including a car accident, spinal stenosis, and breast cancer. Despite these obstacles, she dedicated herself to animal welfare and shared her journey in her memoir, Through the Fire: Journal of a Child Star.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Dr. Danielle Spencer

2. T-Hood

3. Hitman Howie Tee

4. Rahaman Ali

5. Malcolm-Jamal Warner

6. Robbie Pardlo

7. Young Noble

8. Eddie “Supa” Lewis

9. Dave Parker

10. Walter Scott

11. Lynn Hamilton

12. Cavin Yarbrough

13. Esaw Snipes-Garner

14. Ananda Lewis

15. Sly Stone

16. Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis

17. Jim Marshall

18. Mike McCallum

19. Niko McKnight

20. Charles Rangel

21. Sacha Jenkins

22. Latonya Pottain

23. Rapper LGP Qua

24. John Edwards

25. Jim Dent

26. Chet Lemon

27. Clarence O. Smith

28. Dick Barnett

29. Eddie Fluellen

30. Armstead Jones Armstead Jones, the longtime director of the Baltimore City Board of Elections, died at the age of 71 just hours after publicly announcing his retirement.

31. Huey P. Williams

32. Young Scooter

33. Pastor DeJaughn William “Billy” Murphy Born and raised in Detroit, Billy was the second oldest of five children and a third-generation pastor. He was the proud son of Bishop William H. Murphy Jr. and Elder Donna R. Murphy.

34. Mia Love Love was the first Black Republican woman and Haitian-American in Congress. A former Saratoga Springs, UT mayor, she championed fiscal responsibility. Love passed away at 49 in 2025 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

35. George Foreman

36. Donald “Slick” Watts Donald “Slick” Watts, a cherished Seattle basketball figure, passed away at 73. An undrafted talent out of Xavier University of Louisiana, Watts joined the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics through a tryout arranged by coach Bill Russell. Over five seasons, he became the first player to lead the league in assists and steals in a single season (1975-76), earning First Team All-Defense honors and the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award. Post-retirement, Watts stayed in Seattle, teaching physical education and running a basketball academy with his son. His warm presence at local games and dedication to youth cemented his enduring community legacy.

37. Anthony W. McCarthy We are sad to report that, Anthony W. McCarthy, a brilliant communications strategist who shaped the public images of some of Maryland’s most influential figures—including Sheila Dixon, Martin O’Malley, Kweisi Mfume, and Elijah Cummings—passed away Sunday at the age of 57.

38. D’Wayne Wiggins

39. DJ Funk DJ Funk, born Charles Chambers, was a trailblazing figure in Chicago’s underground music scene and instrumental in defining the ghetto house genre. Known for high-energy hits like “Work Dat Body” and “Pump It,” his bass-heavy sound and party-driven lyrics brought vibrancy to Midwest clubs throughout the 1990s. A leader in the house music movement, DJ Funk solidified his legacy on labels like Dance Mania, which he later owned. Sadly, he passed away at 54 from stage 4 cancer.

40. Luther Keith

41. Harry Elston Harry Elston, founder of the Friends of Distinction and the voice behind iconic hits like “Grazing in the Grass” and “Going in Circles,” has passed away at 86. Elston formed the group in 1968, delivering a unique blend of pop and soul with unforgettable harmonies. Their music, including hits like “Love or Let Me Be Lonely,” graced the charts in the late 60s and early 70s. Managed by NFL star Jim Brown, the group became a vital part of the California soul sound. Elston’s influence extended beyond his vibrant musical career, earning admiration for his kindness, optimism, and lasting legacy in soul music.

42. Roy Ayers Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz vibraphonist celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to jazz-funk and neo-soul, passed away on March 4, 2025, in New York City at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

43. Sylvester Turner A Houston native, Turner began his career in law after graduating from Harvard Law School. In 1983 he founded Barnes & Turner, his own law firm in addition to his duties as a professor and lecturer at several law schools. His move to the political arena would see Turner serve two terms as mayor of the City of Houston after being elected in 2016.

44. Angie Stone Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Angie Stone was killed in an auto accident Saturday morning (March 1) at the age of 63. Her daughter, Diamond, confirmed the news on social media, simply saying “My Mommy is gone.” The singer’s rep, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed to TMZ that the singer was killed on her way home from a show in Montgomery, Alabama.

45. Dr. Alvin Poussaint Dr. Alvin Poussaint studied the tendrils of systemic racism and Black self-sufficiency along with serving as a consultant to hit TV shows.

46. Chris Jasper Chris Jasper, who played a key role in the Isley Brothers’ success in the 70s and 80s, passed away on Feb. 23 from cancer at age 73.

47. Kevin Braswell

48. Roberta Flack

49. Gwen McCrae

50. Voletta Wallace

51. Jerry “Iceman” Butler Jerry initially gained fame as the lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions, a groundbreaking act that included iconic names like Curtis Mayfield. Together, they created influential tracks such as 1958’s “For Your Precious Love,” which Butler co-wrote and which became their defining hit.

52. Chelsea Reject Chelsea Reject, born Chelsea Alexander, was a Brooklyn-based indie rapper known for her introspective lyrics and experimental artistry. Emerging in the 2010s, she gained recognition with her mixtape “Cmplx,” collaborating with members of Pro Era and sharing stages with artists like Mobb Deep and Talib Kweli. Her music often reflected themes of anxiety, self-discovery, and resilience, blending laid-back production with fiery energy. Chelsea was also celebrated for her independent spirit, self-releasing projects like “This Is Not My Final Form” and touring internationally. Her work resonated with fans for its authenticity and emotional depth, making her a prominent figure in New York City’s underground rap scene.

53. Gene “Groove” Allen Gene “Groove” Allen, a Hip-Hop pioneer and actor, gained fame as part of Groove B. Chill, known for their 1990 album Starting From Zero. He shone in cult classics House Party and its sequel, blending music and film.

54. Tim Tooten, Beloved Baltimore Journalist Source:The Baltimore Banner Tim Tooten, one of the longest-tenured and best-recognized education reporters in the region, retired in 2023 after 35 years with WBAL and more than 40 years in journalism. tim tooten,one of the longest-tenured and best-recognized education reporters in the region,retired in 2023 after 35 years with wbal and more than 40 years in journalism.

55. Irv Gotti Source:Getty Irv Gotti, the influential record executive, producer, and entrepreneur best known for founding Murder Inc. Records, has passed away, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

56. Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr Stewart, Jr. was a retired U.S. Air Force officer and one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. Born on July 4, 1924, Stewart served during World War II as a fighter pilot in the 332nd Fighter Group, famously known as the “Red Tails.”

57. DJ Unk

58. Reatha “Rose” Grey

59. Yolanda Halley

60. Barry Michael Cooper Journalist and author Barry Michael Cooper wrote the films New Jack City (1991) , Sugar Hill (1994) and Above the Rim (1994)

61. Former NBA All-Star Gus Williams Williams received the nickname “The Wizard” for his dazzling ball-handling and quick drives. Over his career, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game with two All-Star selections and multiple All-NBA honors.

62. Actress Dalyce Curry Dalyce Curry was an actress known for her role in “Blues Brothers.” She recently passed away at the age of 95 due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Her remains were found at her home in Altadena, California

63. Sam Moore Born in Miami, Florida, in October 1935, Moore grew up immersed in gospel music, singing in church choirs before his path led him to rhythm and blues. His life changed in the early 1960s when he met Dave Prater at a Miami nightclub. Together, they formed Sam & Dave, and the pair quickly became a driving force in soul music. Signed to the legendary Stax Records, their partnership with the songwriting team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter resulted in some of the genre’s most enduring classics.