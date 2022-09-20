9 Surprising Black Celebrity Guinness World Record Holders

Over the past 25 years and counting, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has evolved from an aspiring teenage vocalist of a ’90s R&B quartet, which infamously became a trio, into arguably the biggest solo artist in modern day music.
Adding to the seemingly endless list of accolades she’s received over the years so far, King Bey will soon be honored with an induction into the Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame based on her history-making career as, in her words, “the number one diva in this game for a minute.”
The Guinness World Records, which have been tallied since August 1955, are the authority on keeping track of exceptional human achievements that oftentimes defy what we believe to be impossible. Beyoncé herself has broken more than a handful of records in various categories, which led the powers that be at Guinness to bestow her with the Hall Of Fame title as “Queen of Femme Pop.”
Take a look below at the list of world records to Bey’s credit:
- Most BET Awards nominations for an individual
- Most wins at the MTV Video Music Awards
- Most BET Awards won by an individual
- Most Grammy awards won by a female artist
- Most Grammy awards won by a married couple
- First female artists to win best Rap Performance at the Grammys
- Most Grammy awards won by a vocalist
- Most Grammy nominations for Record of the Year
- Most Grammy nominations for a female artist
- Highest-grossing music tour by a duo (current year)
- Most MTV Video Music Award nominations for video of the year
- Most current Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a female musician
- Best-selling single (Spain)
- First act to debut at No. 1 with their first six studio albums (USA)
- First artist-owned music streaming service
- Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever
- Highest annual earnings for a female singer
- Highest-ranked female musician in Forbes’ “Celebrity 100” list
- Most Grammy awards won in a single year by a female artist
- Most Grammy nominations in a single year for a female artist
Although she’s one of a select few HoFers, the “Crazy In Love” pop icon isn’t alone in the least bit when it comes to Black entertainers who’ve achieved a Guinness World Records title in general. Ironically enough, not all awards are for the artist’s actual music — some might even throw you for a loop!
As a way to show respect to the melanated wonders of the world, we took a look at a few famous Guinness World Record holders from the culture that achieved rare feats and made our people proud.
Keep scrolling for a look at 9 Black celebrities who hold Guinness World Records that might actually surprise you:
9 Surprising Black Celebrity Guinness World Record Holders was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Snoop Dogg – Largest Paradise CocktailSource:Getty
Taking the term “Gin & Juice” to a whole different level!
2. RuPaul – Most Emmy Wins For A Reality / Competition Show HostSource:Getty
You better work, Ru!
3. Serena Williams – Oldest Female Tennis Grand Slam Singles WinnerSource:Getty
Now this is a feat worthy of retiring on.
4. Chadwick Boseman – Most Liked Tweet On Twitter
We will never forget you, king!
5. Simone Biles – Most Medals Won At The World Artistic Gymnastics ChampionshipsSource:Getty
…..and she’s only 25 years old!
6. Stevie Wonder – Most GRAMMYs Ever Won By A Solo Pop PerformerSource:Getty
When you’ve been making soul hits since the ’60s, decades of accolades are sure to be expected.
7. Kobe Bryant – Youngest NBA Player To Start A GameSource:Getty
Being that it’s now illegal for players to enter the NBA straight out of high school, this is a record the late Black Mamba will more than likely carry on eternally.
8. Pelé – Most FIFA World Cup Wins By A PlayerSource:Getty
The Afro-Brazilian soccer icon is long retired, but his name is still revered on the field to this day.
9. Oprah Winfrey – Largest TV Contract EverSource:Getty
Of course Big O is a record-breaker! We couldn’t think of a more accomplished individual with a decorated career acumen like the queen of all media.