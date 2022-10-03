7 Black Entertainers That Made A Positive Impact On Politics

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the greatest things a person given the gift (and curse!) of being famous can do with their celebrity is use that public platform to influence positive change. Unfortunately, that also plays out on the opposite end of the spectrum as well with a handful of celebs that instead decide on using fame as a way to spew out negativity and beliefs that only further divide us as a nation.

Kanye West, now simply just Ye, has in recent times been put into the latter group based on his right-leaning political beliefs, past comments on the institution of slavery, obsessive-compulsive behavior in relation to co-parenting with soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his general support of Donald Trump. However, his latest move may have just turned off even the most diehard of fans after he debuted a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt during the recent YEEZY Season 9 runway presentation for Paris Fashion Week.

The “race-bait” marketing is very similar to Ye’s now-infamous “Make America Great Again” cap that he wore incessantly a few years ago to show his aforementioned loyalty to former President Trump. As with his previous fashion faux pas, many have been criticizing the Jesus Is King musician for using a quote adapted primarily by white supremacists to oppose the Black Lives Matter movement in order to get attention around some clothes and shoes.

Take a look at a few standout reactions to Yeezy’s ignorance and insensitivity below, including comments by Van Jones and Jaden Smith:

We’d be hypocrites to demand a free Black man in America be censored, but there’s got to be some understanding on Ye’s behalf in realizing how damaging the underlying message behind “White Lives Matter” can be for our culture. Hopefully Kanye can learn from examples of other Black celebrities in his position who’ve made change for the good in the political arena.

Keep scrolling to see 7 great examples of Black entertainers who used their fame to make a positive impact on the world of politics:

