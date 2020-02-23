Source: Getty / Getty
Saturday, Black Hollywood came out in full force for the
2019 NAACP Image Awards.
The night was mere #BlackExcellence, celebrating our talent, tenacity and impact in the industry and beyond. And man…was it amazing! From awarding Ava DuVernay’s heartbreaking limited series
When They See Us winning big to Marsai Martin taking home three statues to Bey and Blue Ivy being awarded for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl,” it doesn’t get much better than this.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News:
Most importantly, OUR biggest stars SLAYED the red carpet. Take a look at some of the best lewks of the night:
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The 2020 NAACP Image Awards
was originally published on
hellobeautiful.com
1. Rihanna
Source:Getty
2. Rihanna
Source:Getty
3. Lizzo
Source:Getty
4. Lizzo
Source:Getty
5. Marcus Scribner
Source:Getty
6. Shahadi Wright Joseph
Source:Getty
7. Storm Reid
Source:Getty
8. Marsai Martin
Source:Getty
9. MC Lyte
Source:Getty
10. Australyah Coleman and Teresa Haley
Source:Getty
11. Yvette Nicole Brown
Source:Getty
12. Mignon Baker, Ebony Obsidian, and Novi Brown attend
Source:Getty
13. Letitia Johnson and Derrick Johnson
Source:Getty
14. Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau
Source:Getty
15. Jaboukie Young-White and Javaughn Young-White
Source:Getty
16. Gia Casey and DJ Envy
Source:Getty
17. Amy Dubois Barnett and Richard Brooks
Source:Getty
18. Tracee Ellis Ross
Source:Getty
19. Sid Williams and Maxine Waters
Source:Getty
20. Robin Thede
Source:Getty
21. Chloe Bailey
Source:Getty
22. Miles Brown
Source:Getty
23. Winston Duke
Source:Getty
24. Angela Bassett
Source:Getty
25. Angela Bassett
Source:Getty
26. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Source:Getty
27. Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David
Source:Getty
28. Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Source:Getty
29. Logan Browning
Source:Getty
30. Lena Waithe
Source:Getty
31. Cynthia Erivo
Source:Getty
32. Tameka Cottle, T.I., and family
Source:Getty
33. Janelle Monáe
Source:Getty