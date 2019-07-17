From When They See Us to How To Get Away With Murder to Pose, the 2019 Emmy nominations were melanated AF.

Sadly, not every deserving person and project was lucky to be part of that elite crew. And while we know that these awards don’t define talent or impact, here are ten Black performers and creators that should have been nominated and weren’t.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(But be clear: Emmy nom or not, these sistas are still winners in our eyes.)

#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com