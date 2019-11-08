black fashion , BRIC , fashion
All The Stylish And Fun Moments From The 2019 BRIC Gala

Posted November 8, 2019

The 2019 BRIC Gala occurred on Thursday, November 7th at the Knockdown Center in Queens. BRIC is the largest non-profit presenter of free arts and cultural programming in Brooklyn. Their annual gala showcases BRIC’s vibrant contemporary art, performing arts, and media programs. This year, the gala had Yara Travieso perform.

The evening included a cocktail reception, a seated dinner, a compelling curated exhibition of BRIC artists, an immersive instillation, portraits by Barron Claiborne (he took the last photo of Biggie ever) and more. The evening was hosted by BRIC’s president, Kristina Newman-Scott and the BRIC community. The event celebrated the ten Colene Brown Artist Prize recipients and raised money to allow BRIC to continue their free and accessible programming.

See all the stylish moments from the evening you missed.

1. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC poses for a photo wearing Demestiks designs.

2. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

A large crowd gathered at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth, NY for the occasion.

3. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann were some of the stylish people in attendance.

4. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

TK Wonder accents her hair with gold embellishments.

5. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

An artist performs for the crowd.

6. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

An artist performs for the crowd.

7. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

The crowd looks on at the performances during the BRIC Gala.

8. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

After the BRIC Gala, it was time for BRIC after dark! A dance party ensued until the wee hours of the morning. Here Yara Travieso, who performed at the event, dances with a guest.

9. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

Guests dancing at BRIC After Dark.

10. 2019 BRIC Gala

2019 BRIC Gala Source:Courtesy of BRIC

Guests laugh at BRIC After Dark.

