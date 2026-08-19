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Baltimore Ravens fans will have a chance to come together at M&T Bank Stadium even while the team is on the road.

The Ravens are hosting a Watch Party: Kickoff Edition on Sunday, September 13, as Baltimore takes on the Indianapolis Colts.

The event will be held at the newly opened North Plaza at M&T Bank Stadium, where fans can watch the Ravens game together while enjoying hometown flavor, live entertainment and fan experiences throughout the day.

In addition to the Ravens matchup, attendees will also be able to watch the Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays, giving local sports fans plenty to follow throughout the day.

The celebration will continue after the Ravens game with a postgame performance from Soulja Boy. Local Baltimore artists and other entertainment will also be featured throughout the event.

Fans looking to add even more Maryland flavor to the experience can purchase a limited-quantity All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast add-on. The experience will feature a traditional Maryland-style crab feast, giving members of the Ravens Flock a chance to grab a mallet, crack some crabs and enjoy a true Baltimore game day.

The kickoff edition is presented by Xfinity and is designed to bring fans together at M&T Bank Stadium while the Ravens battle the Colts on the road.

The Ravens vs. Colts Watch Party takes place Sunday, September 13, at M&T Bank Stadium’s North Plaza.

Click here for more info.

Ravens Announce Kickoff Watch Party Featuring Soulja Boy, Crab Feast was originally published on 92q.com