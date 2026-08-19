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Calais Campbell Ready for 19th NFL Season With Ravens

Calais Campbell Feels Ready for New Season Following Loss of His Mother

Published on August 19, 2026
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Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell is preparing for his 19th NFL season after navigating a difficult summer following the death of his mother.

Campbell’s mother, Nateal Campbell, died June 30. Speaking with reporters Tuesday for the first time since her death, the 39-year-old thanked fans and members of the NFL community for supporting his family during the past several weeks.

Campbell stepped away briefly at the beginning of training camp before gradually returning to football activities. He said the Ravens coaching staff allowed him to ease back into practice, helping him get physically and mentally prepared for the upcoming season.

Despite the loss, Campbell said football has remained an important source of joy during a challenging time. He said he never seriously lost his love for the game and remains excited about continuing his career.

Campbell enters the 2026 season within reach of NFL history. He needs five more games to surpass Jim Marshall’s record of 282 games played by a defensive lineman. Campbell also ranks 25th on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 117 career sacks.

Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, Campbell recorded 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

The veteran is now back in Baltimore after previously playing three seasons with the Ravens from 2020 through 2022.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter praised Campbell’s leadership and versatility, saying the veteran can make an impact across the defensive line on both early downs and passing situations.

With the regular season approaching, Campbell said he feels good about his preparation and is ready to get back on the field in September.

Calais Campbell Feels Ready for New Season Following Loss of His Mother was originally published on 92q.com

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