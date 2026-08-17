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Driver Fatally Shot by Bel Air Police Officer During Traffic Stop

Published on August 17, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

A driver was shot and killed by a Bel Air police officer after a traffic stop turned into a physical altercation Saturday night, CBS Baltimore reports.

According to police, a Bel Air Police Department officer stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. along Franklin Street. During the stop, police said the driver and officer became involved in a physical struggle.

CBS Baltimore reports the officer fired his weapon during the altercation, striking the driver.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries. The officer was also injured during the encounter and was treated at a hospital before being released, according to police.

CBS Baltimore reports gunfire did not strike the resident’s home, but at least one bullet traveled through the area and struck a neighboring residence.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community, and no additional injuries were reported.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the fatal police shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has cellphone, doorbell camera or private surveillance footage to contact investigators at 410-576-7070 or IID@oag.maryland.gov.

Driver Fatally Shot by Bel Air Police Officer During Traffic Stop was originally published on 92q.com

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