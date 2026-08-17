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Jesse Minter Gets Wedding Invites From Ravens Fans

Jesse Minter Is Getting Wedding Invites From Ravens Fans He’s Never Met

Published on August 17, 2026
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Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Jesse Minter knew becoming the Baltimore Ravens’ head coach would make his offseason a little busier. He probably didn’t expect wedding invitations to become part of the job.

According to Bleacher Report, since taking over in Baltimore, Minter says Ravens fans have found some creative ways to welcome him to the city, including inviting him to weddings and other events hosted by people he has never met.

Minter said that he has received random invitations and RSVPs from diehard fans hoping the new Ravens coach might make an appearance.

While Minter isn’t planning to crash anyone’s reception, he said he gets a kick out of the invitations and will sometimes send a congratulatory note.

It has also been an early reminder of just how much attention comes with being the head coach of an NFL franchise, especially in a football city like Baltimore.

Fortunately, Minter had some guidance before stepping into the spotlight.

Jim Harbaugh, whom Minter worked under at Michigan and later with the Los Angeles Chargers, encouraged him to stay true to himself when the opportunity to become a head coach arrived. Harbaugh’s advice was simple: don’t overthink it and don’t try to become someone else just because the title changed.

Minter said that the lesson has helped shape his approach with the Ravens. Rather than trying to please everyone, he wants to clearly communicate what he believes, explain the reasoning behind his decisions and build trust with his players.

For now, Minter is enjoying the honeymoon phase with Ravens fans.

Jesse Minter Is Getting Wedding Invites From Ravens Fans He’s Never Met was originally published on 92q.com

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