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Baltimore Leaders Rally Against Proposed BGE Rate Hike

Baltimore Protesters Push Back Against BGE’s Proposed $156 Million Rate Increase

Published on August 11, 2026
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Light bulb with rising red arrow for energy crisis
Source: Javier Zayas Photography / Getty

Baltimore City leaders and community advocates rallied downtown Tuesday against a proposed Baltimore Gas and Electric rate increase that could add about $8 a month to customers’ electric bills.

CBS Baltimore reports that Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen led the demonstration alongside consumer, environmental, labor and community groups opposing BGE’s proposed $156 million rate hike. The rally was held ahead of a procedural hearing on the utility’s request.

BGE says the increase is needed to invest in infrastructure and improve reliability by reducing the frequency and length of power outages.

Cohen pushed back on that argument, accusing BGE of putting shareholders ahead of Baltimore residents.

“Baltimore is a city standing on the precipice of a renaissance,” Cohen said, pointing to declines in violent crime and renewed arts and cultural activity. “But there is no Baltimore comeback story if people can’t afford to pay their electricity bills.”

Cohen’s office said electric delivery rates for BGE customers nearly doubled between 2010 and 2025. About 290,000 customers are also currently behind on their energy bills.

BGE submitted its rate request to the Maryland Public Service Commission in July, saying additional revenue is needed to maintain safe and reliable electric service.

The PSC must review and approve any changes before new rates can take effect. An order is expected in early 2027, with opportunities for public input before a final decision.

BGE said it has already delayed the filing, reduced planned investments and deferred larger projects in an effort to limit the financial impact on customers.

Baltimore Protesters Push Back Against BGE’s Proposed $156 Million Rate Increase was originally published on 92q.com

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