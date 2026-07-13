At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Source: Hernan Caputo / Getty

At least 30 people in Maryland have become sick as part of a nationwide outbreak of cyclosporiasis that has infected thousands across the country.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue. The illness may last for days or even weeks if left untreated.

Health officials are still working to determine the source of the outbreak. Cyclospora can spread when people consume food or water contaminated with fecal matter. Fresh produce can become contaminated through irrigation water or during growing, harvesting and processing.

As investigations continue, Maryland residents are being reminded to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before eating them.

“You should wash all your produce. It should be common practice,” said Darryl Pearce, owner of Lohr’s Orchard in Churchville.

Pearce said produce is exposed to soil, birds and other environmental conditions while growing in fields, making proper cleaning important even when items appear fresh.

“When we bring it in from the field, we do wash it — actually, I should say rinse it,” Pearce said. “When you get it home, you still need to wash your produce.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said investigators are reviewing potential clusters and possible sources of the illnesses, but no specific food item has been identified.

Dr. Jonathan Thierman, an emergency room physician with LifeBridge Health, said Cyclospora infections can be difficult to trace because symptoms may not appear until about a week after exposure.

That delay can make it harder for patients to remember exactly what they ate or where the contaminated food may have originated.

Despite concerns surrounding the outbreak, Pearce said it has not affected business at his Harford County orchard. He continues to encourage Maryland shoppers to rinse produce carefully before serving or eating it.

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At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak was originally published on 92q.com