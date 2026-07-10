You Meta Not! Ray-Ban Update Now Deflects Secret Recording
You Meta Not! Ray-Ban Update Bans Secret Recording With LED Light Hack
One of the biggest tech booms in the past few years has been the introduction of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, particularly for its hands-free ability to answer calls, capture photos and record video at voice control. However, the latter feature has caused major privacy issues as some users are tampering with the LED light sensor that signifies a recording is in progress.
Meta has now decided to combat the issue once and for all with a new update that completely disables the camera if any alteration is detected on the sensor.
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“Each pair of our AI glasses has a white light called a capture LED that blinks to signify when content is being captured for your gallery — covering or disabling this capture LED automatically disables the camera,” states a new update to the Meta user policy, also confirming the obvious by adding, “The capture LED has no off switch.”
Noting that greater lengths have been taken outside of just throwing tape on the sensor, Meta is also keeping a close eye on the consumer market to detect any people or companies advertising LED tampering services. This comes on the heels of a few other updates in policy concerning the Ray-Ban Meta, including a complete ban in all New York State courtrooms beginning July 20.
Justin Barry, Executive Director for the Office of Court Administration, explained this decision in a memo that states, “The reason for this prohibition is to ensure that individuals cannot surreptitiously record court proceedings in violation of the New York State Civil Rights Law and applicable court rules.” Those required to abide by the ruling include litigants, attorneys, witnesses, family members, UCS employees and anyone entering in a UCS facility. It joins previous court practices in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to name a few.
Although one could argue that a well-placed cell phone camera could be equally as nefarious, we’d have to agree with the peace of mind in knowing that you won’t be secretly recorded for any reason.
Take a look below at how some people are responding to the new Ray-Ban Meta update:
1. Why is it any of their business what people record?
via @u_ringingbells
2. Smart glasses just got smarter with this privacy update preventing secret recordings by disabling the tampered LED indicator. Excellent decision Meta
via @Afeemetax
3. these things shouldnt exist. its spyware. Literal technology used to spy on people.
via @Gremlin_Boi
4. Creepsters will still find a way around it
via @RageATL26
5. I see so many people complain about the recording function on @Meta glasses saying its creepy yet they have a mobile phone that can be more discreet when recording 😆
via @Clickster15
6. It should also make a preferably obnoxious sound so people know they are recording. It should be like some loud,robotic thing saying “now recording with Meta glasses” with the bright,red LED lights. It needs to be fucking embarassing as fuck to record people like this.
via @ProxCentauriB
7. the issue with meta AI glasses isn’t just because men will use them non-consensually. everyone using them is invading privacy. the second you walk out recording your environment discreetly, that’s a problem. i don’t know why that’s so difficult to understand??
via @jhumkawali
8. When I buy hardware, I own that hardware and can do whatever I want to that hardware.
via @Rhetoric_like
9. And they own the software to that hardware
via @brilliantbong
10. Perhaps they should have considered that before selling the glasses?
via @0xDeepRed
You Meta Not! Ray-Ban Update Bans Secret Recording With LED Light Hack was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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