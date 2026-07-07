From Stellar Awards to Setting Sail: Jekalyn Carr Joins The One Voyage Cruise

Carr's career began at age 5 in her church choir, leading to Grammy nominations and Stellar Awards by 16.

Carr's latest album earned 5 Stellar Award nominations, cementing her as a leading contemporary gospel artist.

Carr will perform on the One Voyage Cruise, a celebration of Black culture and community supporting HBCU students.

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Gospel artist Jekalyn Carr recently sat down with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to reflect on a career that has taken her from church choir stages to the top of the Billboard Gospel charts, and next, to the open waters of the Atlantic. With a performance locked in on The One Voyage Cruise this fall, Carr is giving fans yet another reason to celebrate.

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A Career Built on Faith and Persistence

Few artists in gospel music have achieved what Jekalyn Carr has accomplished at such a young age. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Carr began singing in her church choir at five years old and felt a call to ministry at eleven. By fifteen, her debut single “Greater Is Coming” had cracked Billboard’s Gospel Music Top Ten. A year later, she claimed her first Stellar Award at sixteen—the youngest recipient at the time.

Since then, Carr has built one of the most decorated careers in contemporary gospel music. She has earned six Grammy nominations, including a win for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “One Hallelujah” in 2025. Her discography spans eight studio albums, with eight career Billboard No. 1 hits to her name. In 2021, Carr made history as the first gospel artist inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her most recent project, Jekalyn X the Legends, released in November 2025, earned five nominations at the 2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, including Artist of the Year.

What to Expect from Jekalyn Carr on The One Voyage Cruise

The One Voyage Cruise is more than a musical event, it is a celebration of Black culture, community, and higher education. Produced by Urban One in partnership with the UNCF, the cruise raises funds for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Carr will perform aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady alongside Keith Sweat and Pastor Mike Jr., among others.

The ship departs from Miami on October 26, 2026, making stops in Nassau, Bahamas, and Bimini before returning on November 1, 2026.

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Related Article: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

Related Article: Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963

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From Stellar Awards to Setting Sail: Jekalyn Carr Joins The One Voyage Cruise was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com