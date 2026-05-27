Lawsuit Filed Against Baltimore County School After Teacher Accused Of Giving Students Melatonin

Source: Jorge Martinez / Getty

A Baltimore County school that serves students with significant cognitive disabilities is facing a lawsuit after allegations that a teacher gave melatonin to students without parental consent, according to court documents.

WMAR reports that the lawsuit names a former teacher and the principal of Maiden Choice School, a public separate day school that provides educational programs for children and young adults ages 3 to 21 with severe cognitive disabilities.

According to the complaint, a mother learned on Sept. 24, 2024, that her child had allegedly been receiving melatonin at the start of each school day for at least two months. The lawsuit claims the medication was administered by the teacher and classroom aides without the mother’s knowledge or permission.

Court records state the allegations came to light after a staff member reported concerns to school administrators. The principal and assistant principal reportedly became suspicious after multiple students were consistently found asleep during the middle of the school day over a six-week period.

The lawsuit says the teacher was placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated. Baltimore County Public Schools declined to comment on the pending litigation but confirmed to WMAR-2 News that the teacher is no longer employed by the district.

The complaint accuses the teacher of acting with “actual malice” and causing bodily harm to the student. It also alleges the child suffered repeated bloody noses, blood clotting that required medical attention, blood in his mouth, emotional distress, and a decline in motor functioning.

In addition, the lawsuit claims the student’s 14th Amendment rights were violated through the alleged administration of medication without consent.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, and the employment status of the school principal has not been publicly confirmed.

Lawsuit Filed Against Baltimore County School After Teacher Accused Of Giving Students Melatonin was originally published on 92q.com