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Toyota Recalls 43,000 Vehicles Over Engine Failure Risk

Published on May 26, 2026

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Toyota is recalling more than 43,000 vehicles because engine contamination could cause the engine to fail and increase the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects approximately 43,566 model year 2024 Toyota Tundra trucks. Officials say debris left behind during the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and damage the engine’s main bearings.

If the bearings fail, drivers could experience several engine-related issues, including:

  • Engine knocking
  • Rough engine performance
  • Failure to start
  • Engine stalling

NHTSA warned that an engine stall could cause a sudden loss of drive power, particularly at higher speeds, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

This latest recall expands on two previous Toyota recalls issued in May 2024 and November 2025 related to similar engine concerns.

Toyota Recalls 43,000 Vehicles Over Engine Failure Risk was originally published on 92q.com

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