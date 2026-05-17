Double Or Nothing: Shaquille O’Neal Earns His Masters Degree From LSU, Flau’Jae Johnson Graduates On Same Day

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris /Frazer Harrison

Shaquille O’Neal and Flau’jae Johnson are the latest hoopers to walk across the stage to receive their degrees from Louisiana State University.

For Shaq, his recent honors marked the second degree he’s received from LSU as he took home his Bachelor’s degree during a ceremony in 2000. That same night he became the fourth player in the school’s history to have his jersey retired.

In 2011, LSU honored O’Neal with a statue inside of what is now called the Basketball Statue Plaza. According to LSU Sports, Shaq finished his collegiate career at LSU after three seasons and remains to this day as the No. 5 all-time scorer at the school (1,941 points) and No. 2 in rebounds (1,217).

Shaq is always an advocate for education as he’s made higher education a goal for himself despite the multimillions he’s made as both a businessman and an athlete. He holds a doctoral degree from Barry University in organizational learning and leadership with a specialization in HR development, as well as another master’s degree in education. Instead of settling for an honorary degree, O’Neal completed 54 credit hours spread across 16 courses, plus additional research, earning a cumulative GPA of 3.813. His coursework mixed in-person classes with remote learning through video platforms.

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Ok, big man!

Shaq wasn’t the only pro baller to earn their slam-dunk degree! Check out Flau’Jae Johnson’s graduation deets after the flip!