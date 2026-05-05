Baltimore Truck Driver Survives Plane Strike On New Jersey Turnpike

Source: General / Radio One

A Baltimore truck driver is recovering after a terrifying and highly unusual crash involving a commercial airplane on the New Jersey Turnpike. According to authorities and eyewitness accounts, the incident happened Sunday afternoon as United Airlines Flight UA169, a Boeing 767 arriving from Venice, Italy, was attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, CBS Baltimore reports.

Dashcam footage shows the moment the low-flying aircraft struck a bakery truck driven by Warren Boardley Jr. The impact shattered the truck’s windshield when part of the plane’s landing gear, including a tire, crashed through the glass. Boardley Jr. suffered injuries to his arm and hand from flying debris and was later treated at a nearby hospital.

His father, Warren Boardley Sr., a well-known figure in Baltimore’s boxing community, said his son is fortunate to have survived. While the physical injuries are expected to heal, he noted that the emotional impact could last much longer. Boardley Jr. had been driving that same delivery route for years and called his father immediately after the crash in shock.

Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Officials say the plane, which was carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members, also struck a light pole before landing safely. No one onboard the aircraft was injured. United Airlines confirmed the plane reached the gate without further incident and that the crew has been removed from service pending a full safety review.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the accident, examining factors such as flight operations, weather conditions and pilot performance. Aviation experts say the landing required extreme precision, especially during the final visual approach, and noted the margin for error was extremely small.

Boardley Jr. is now recovering at home, and his family says he does not plan to return to truck driving following the incident.

Baltimore Truck Driver Survives Plane Strike On New Jersey Turnpike was originally published on 92q.com