Washington Wizards Win 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, Secure No. 1 Pick

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Wizards land No. 1 pick at perfect time

The Washington Wizards just flipped their future in one night.

On Sunday, Washington won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery and secured the No. 1 overall pick. The franchise already made noise this season by trading for All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Now it also owns the most coveted asset in basketball, which gives the front office real flexibility.

Trae Young and Anthony Davis reshape the roster

The front office reshaped the roster with two bold moves. It acquired Young from Atlanta in January to take control of the offense and give the team a primary creator. A month later, Washington landed Davis from Dallas in an eight-player deal to anchor the defense and stabilize the frontcourt. Those trades showed clear intent: compete soon, not someday, and build a real core around proven stars.

Winning the lottery adds a crucial long-term piece on top of that foundation. The Wizards can now build around Young and Davis while also planning for the next decade. As a result, Washington sits in a rare position for a recent lottery team.



Top options for the No. 1 pick

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Washington can choose from a loaded group of top prospects in this class. BYU forward AJ Dybantsa profiles as a potential No. 1 pick with elite scoring and wing size. Kansas guard Darryn Peterson offers burst, on-ball creation, and star-level upside in the backcourt. North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson brings length, switchability, and a modern two-way game. Duke forward Cameron Boozer adds strength, polish, and production after a dominant college run.

Any of the four can grow next to Young and Davis, so the Wizards can lean on fit or pure talent. In addition, the team could even explore trade scenarios if the market for the top pick heats up. Whatever route they choose, this decision will define the next era of Wizards basketball.

Full 2026 NBA Draft Lottery order



Here is the full 2026 NBA Draft Lottery order:

No. 1. Washington Wizards