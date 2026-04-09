Maryland Lawmakers Reach Deal on Utility RELIEF Act to Cut Energy Costs

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland legislative leaders say they’ve reached a deal to move forward with a major proposal aimed at lowering energy costs for residents across the state.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk announced Wednesday that lawmakers have agreed to advance the Utility RELIEF Act, a package designed to ease rising electric and gas bills.

The legislation was introduced in March amid growing concerns from both officials and residents over increasing utility costs. Lawmakers described the Reducing Energy Load Inflation for Everyday Families (RELIEF) Act as a compromise that combines priorities from the governor’s office, the House, and the Senate.

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“Over the past several weeks, the House and Senate have worked collaboratively to advance the Utility RELIEF Act as a balanced, statewide approach to deliver meaningful savings, strengthen our energy grid, and protect ratepayers,” Ferguson and Peña-Melnyk said in a joint statement.

The agreement comes just days before the 2026 legislative session is set to adjourn on April 13. Leaders said work is ongoing to finalize the bill’s language before the deadline.

If passed, lawmakers say the RELIEF Act could save Maryland residents about $150 annually on their energy bills. The proposal also includes significant investments in the state’s energy infrastructure, including funding for clean energy projects and upgrades to the electric grid.

The measure outlines plans to direct funding toward the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, with additional money set aside for ratepayer refunds and renewable energy initiatives. It would also expand support for low-income households through the Public Service Commission’s assistance program, potentially saving eligible residents up to $1,400 per year.

In addition, the legislation aims to modernize Maryland’s transmission system by requiring utilities to adopt more efficient technologies. Some federally approved projects would face increased oversight, while certain incentives for utility companies could be reduced or eliminated — a move lawmakers say could save ratepayers about $20 million annually.

Lawmakers say the goal is to provide both immediate relief and long-term stability as Maryland continues to navigate rising energy costs.

Maryland Lawmakers Reach Deal on Utility RELIEF Act to Cut Energy Costs was originally published on 92q.com