Brutality: Columbus Cops Caught On Camera Slamming A Compliant Black Ohio Woman Face First Into The Ground

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A newly surfaced video showing a Columbus Division of Police officer using force on a woman has sparked an internal investigation and renewed public outrage, underscoring the emotional toll such incidents continue to take—especially within Black communities already fatigued by years of similar encounters.

According to local reporting by 10TV, the incident occurred in Columbus’ Linden neighborhood after officers responded to a call about a person allegedly attempting to break into a home and making threats. During the encounter, video shows a woman being taken to the ground by officers, with what authorities later described as a “leg sweep” maneuver. The footage quickly spread online, prompting scrutiny and concern from the public.

Columbus police confirmed the case has been referred to the city’s inspector general for review, and body camera footage has been requested as part of the investigation. Officials say the goal is to determine whether the officers’ actions were consistent with department policy.

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Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Steel defended the officers’ actions, stating, “These types of encounters are inherently high-risk and require officers to act quickly to ensure the safety of the public, the officers involved, and the individuals being detained.” He added that the takedown technique used is considered a lower-level use of force within departmental guidelines.

Still, for many observers, the explanation does little to quiet the unease. The video arrives against a backdrop of high-profile police violence cases in Columbus, including the killings of Andre Hill, Donovan Lewis, and Ma’Khia Bryant—incidents that have already left deep scars in the community.

For Black residents in particular, the steady stream of videos showing police force—whether fatal or not—has created a sense of exhaustion and frustration. Each new clip feels less like an isolated event and more like a continuation of a painful pattern. Even when investigations are launched, accountability often feels uncertain, and the emotional burden continues to grow.

As the inspector general’s investigation unfolds, the case is likely to reignite broader conversations about policing, accountability, and whether current reforms are enough to address longstanding concerns. For many, the question is no longer just what happened in this specific incident—but how many more times they will be asked to watch it happen again.

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Brutality: Columbus Cops Caught On Camera Slamming A Compliant Black Ohio Woman Face First Into The Ground was originally published on bossip.com