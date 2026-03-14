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MOM’s Organic Market in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood has reopened after briefly shutting its doors due to pest-related concerns, according to local health officials.

MOM’s Organic Market was temporarily closed after the Baltimore City Department of Health posted a notice citing a rodent issue at the location.

A health inspector spent roughly three hours at the North Baltimore store on Wednesday. While inspectors did not confirm a full rat infestation, they did discover mouse droppings in several areas of the market. Officials also reported that some packaged food items had been chewed open.

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Following the inspection, the store remained closed until it could successfully pass a follow-up review. On Thursday afternoon, the market cleared the reinspection and was allowed to reopen immediately, according to both health department representatives and company officials.

Inspection documents revealed additional findings from earlier pest control checks. On March 5, pest control workers reportedly discovered five dead mice along with several cockroaches caught on glue traps located in the back area of the store.

The report also noted signs of rodent activity throughout the market. Candy bars had been gnawed by pests, and mouse droppings were observed in the candy aisle, beneath shelving in the bulk food section, and under aisles in multiple parts of the store.

Health officials instructed staff to thoroughly clean and sanitize all affected surfaces before the follow-up inspection could take place. After completing those measures and passing the reinspection, the store was cleared to resume normal operations.

MOM's Organic Market Reopens After Rodent Concerns was originally published on 92q.com