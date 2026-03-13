Taneisha Thompson: TX Mother Violently Snatched From Car In Front Of Son Over Petty Speeding Ticket

Police say the confrontation escalated after Thompson refused to exit her car when instructed. The department also claims the situation intensified after the citation was thrown out of the vehicle window, which officers say constituted littering and justified an arrest attempt.

Says attorney Lee Merritt:

“If he actually believed that dropping the ticket on the ground was an arrestable offense and was the kind of littering that was designed to make an arrest for, he could have instructed Ms. Thompson that, ‘you’re under arrest. I’ll wait till my supervising officer gets here or another officer that you’re more comfortable with because of the nature of our interaction,” said Merritt.

The Hurst Police Department later confirmed that a formal complaint alleging excessive force was filed and investigated internally. According to the department, the internal affairs investigation concluded the claims were unfounded, though the case related to the original stop is still under review by the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.