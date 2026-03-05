Listen Live
Woman Arrested in Case of Two Girls Found Dead in Suitcases

Cleveland police say a woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two young girls whose bodies were discovered inside suitcases on the city’s East Side.

Published on March 5, 2026

Cleveland police say a woman has been arrested as part of the investigation into two young girls whose bodies were found inside suitcases on the city’s East Side.

The dead bodies were discovered Monday evening in a field near East 162nd Street and Midland Road. A man walking his dog alerted police after noticing a suitcase partially buried in a mound of dirt.

Officers responding to the scene found a body inside the suitcase. A second shallow grave was later located nearby containing another suitcase with a second body.

Investigators said the victims are believed to be two Black juvenile girls. One is estimated to be between about 8½ and 13 years old, while the other is believed to be between roughly 10½ and 14 years old.

Authorities later confirmed through preliminary DNA testing that the two victims were half-sisters. It is unclear as to how long the girls were buried before being discovered.

Police have not released a cause of death.

Investigators confirmed that a woman, 28, has been taken into custody in connection with the case. Her identity has not been publicly released.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine what led to the deaths of the two children.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit.

