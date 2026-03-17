Listen Live
Close
Local

Maryland Extends Ban On BGE Utility Cutoffs Through April 1

Published on March 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Your Gas Bill
Source: John Lamb / Getty

The Baltimore Gas & Electric Company (BGE) will be banned from cutting off any customer’s gas or electric service until at least April 1, according to an order from the Maryland Public Service Commission released Thursday.

The order comes amid an investigation into “systemic failings” in BGE’s customer call center, which the Public Service Commission found has unreasonably long wait times for customers. The moratorium on service terminations was extended in order to “continue to mitigate potential harm to customers” while BGE works to fix its call center problems, the commission wrote in the Thursday order.

“Under [state law], a utility is required to investigate customer disputes or inquiries and propose any resolution or finding to the customer. BGE cannot fulfill this legal obligation if customers are unable to reach a call center representative to make the inquiry,” the commission’s order reads.

The Public Service Commission placed a similar moratorium on BGE in December, which stopped the utility from ending anyone’s service, issuing notifications for overdue payments, or trying to collect overdue payments until Feb. 28. Their Thursday order will extend that same moratorium. BGE customers will still be required to pay their bills while the moratorium is in place.

Maryland Extends Ban On BGE Utility Cutoffs Through April 1 was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Local  |  Brian James

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Howard County During Storms

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Mayor Brandon Scott Signs Bill Increasing Pay for Security Officers

Opinion  |  By Dr. Stacey Patton

Why Black Americans Should Be Paying Attention To ICE Raids And Global Criminal Networks In Oklahoma

National  |  Joe Jurado

Nashville Republicans Blame DEI For Winter Storm Power Outages. No, Seriously

News  |  Carl Nelson

Dr. Melina Abdullah on BLM, Carl Snowden on Civil Rights Silence, & Seasonal Music with Bill Carpenter

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close