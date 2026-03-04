BGE Pauses Baltimore Peninsula Transmission Line Plans in Port Covington

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Baltimore Gas and Electric says it is temporarily pausing work tied to a future transmission line project planned for the Baltimore Peninsula area, including a route through Port Covington.

WMAR reports that the decision follows growing pressure from Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, who has pushed for more oversight of how BGE’s major projects are approved. Ferguson has argued the Baltimore Peninsula effort could balloon to as much as five times its original cost estimate, raising concerns about added strain on customers as energy prices remain high.

BGE’s broader plan includes the Greene Street to Port Covington transmission line, a Port Covington substation, and the Westport to Port Covington transmission line. The utility says the upgrades are needed to strengthen an aging system and reduce reliability risks across the area.

In a statement, BGE said the project is not only designed to support future growth, but also to address infrastructure that dates back decades. The company warned the risk increases the longer older equipment stays in service.

Ferguson responded to the pause on X, saying the move shows what can happen when residents and elected leaders work together to demand accountability. He said major utility projects should be cost effective, clearly justified by reliability needs, and planned in a way that limits disruption to neighborhoods.

BGE, meanwhile, thanked Ferguson for his feedback and said the pause will allow for additional community engagement, a review of recommendations, and consideration of updated development plans connected to the Baltimore Peninsula’s new ownership.

The company did not provide a timeline for when, or if, work will restart.

