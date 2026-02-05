Baltimore Cracks Down On Repeat Housing Code Violations With New Law

Source: J.Castro / Getty

Baltimore’s newly enacted Strengthening Renter’s Safety (SRS) Act officially took effect on January 1, 2026, marking a major shift in how the city holds landlords accountable and informs renters about housing conditions. The legislation, passed by the Baltimore City Council in September 2024, is designed to protect tenants and provide greater transparency in the rental market.

The measure was shaped by on-site inspections conducted by councilmembers at apartment complexes across Baltimore, which revealed widespread and often unresolved code violations. According to Cohen, conditions observed included broken elevators and HVAC systems, rodent infestations, mold and mildew, and repeated 311 complaints with little enforcement, CBS Baltimore reports.

One example cited was Hanover Square Apartments, where residents reported ongoing elevator outages, leaks, pest problems, electrical issues, and delayed maintenance responses. Councilmembers said situations like these highlighted the need for stronger oversight.

The SRS Act increases protections for renters while strengthening enforcement against negligent landlords. Properties with repeated or severe violations are now classified as Priority Dwellings and subject to more frequent inspections. Hanover Square Apartments is among 36 buildings currently on the city’s initial Priority Dwelling list.

Under the law, the Department of Housing and Community Development (Baltimore Department of Housing and Community Development) must publish inspection and licensing data online. Rental listings are also required to display valid license numbers, and tenants must receive inspection reports before signing or renewing a lease.

The act further blocks license transfers without new inspections and prohibits retaliation against tenants who report unsafe or unlawful living conditions.

