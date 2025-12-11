Source: Simon Bruty / Getty

Charm City showed up and showed out as St. Frances Academy delivered a statement win on one of the biggest stages in high school football. The No. 4-ranked Panthers proved they’re built for the national spotlight, overpowering Utah powerhouse Corner Canyon, 37-20, in the Overtime Nationals championship game.

In front of a home-city crowd just minutes from their East Baltimore campus, St. Frances stepped into the moment with confidence. Quarterback Jae’Oyn Williams set the tone early, commanding the offense and ultimately earning MVP honors with a three-touchdown performance. His poise carried the Panthers, but their defense stole the show.

The Panthers forced frustration all night, bending but rarely breaking against a Corner Canyon squad that flew more than 2,000 miles for its shot at the crown. The Chargers didn’t even reach the end zone on offense until St. Frances already led 28-0, scoring only after a fumbled punt snap was recovered in the end zone late in the third quarter.

The victory caps St. Frances’ season at 9-1 and earns them a share of the 2025 high school football national championship: the first in program history. While Corner Canyon ends its year at 12-2 with Utah’s Class 6A title, this night belonged to Baltimore.

Overtime Nationals hopes this becomes a yearly showcase for elite programs, but one thing is already clear: St. Frances Academy made sure the inaugural trophy stayed right here at home.

Baltimore’s St. Frances Dominates Overtime Nationals To Claim 2025 Title was originally published on 92q.com