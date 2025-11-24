Where To Find Free Thanksgiving Meals And Events Across Baltimore

Free Thanksgiving Meals And Events Across Baltimore
Thanksgiving week is here in Baltimore, and nonprofits and local organizations are stepping up to make sure no one has to go without a warm meal or holiday essentials. From free turkey giveaways to community dinners, here’s where families can find support this week across the region.
4MyCity
All week long, 4MyCity is serving free meals and distributing food items at Wilhelm Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed 1 p.m.–2 p.m.). The organization hopes to assist more than 13,000 families for the holiday and is still accepting donations online. Location: 1133 Wilso Dr.
Beans & Bread Outreach Center
On Thanksgiving Day, Beans & Bread will offer a hot meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No registration is required, just walk in.
Location: 402 S. Bond St.
Phone: (410) 732-1892
Divine Light Behavioral Health
This Friday, Divine Light Behavioral Health will give away 1,000 free turkeys from noon to 4 p.m. Turkeys are first-come, first-served while supplies last.
Location: 200 W. Baltimore St.
Phone: (667) 309-7643
God’s Best Family
On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., registered guests can receive frozen turkeys and hot Thanksgiving meals. Free reservations are available through Eventbrite.
Location: 1200 Nanticoke St.
Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake
Goodwill will host its 68th annual dinner and resource fair on Wednesday, offering turkey meals for more than 2,000 residents along with resume support, career services and social resource booths. Tickets can be requested through Eventbrite.
Location: 1 W. Pratt St.
Phone: (410) 837-1800
St. John Roman Catholic Church
St. John will welcome the community on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 2 p.m. for its 32nd annual holiday dinner. Food and monetary donations are still being accepted.
Location: 43 Monroe St., Westminster
Phone: (410) 848-4744
The Food Project & UEmpower of Maryland
On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the “Big Gobble” returns with free Thanksgiving meals, turkey distribution and gospel music. The Food Project plans to provide 400 turkeys, and donors can sponsor a five-person meal for $25.
Location: 424 S. Pulaski St.
Phone: (443) 860-6997
Blessings from God – Princess Anne, MD
Free community dinner at Pure Word Bible Church on Thanksgiving from 5–7 p.m., dine-in or carry-out.
13th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner – Havre de Grace, MD
Offering free meals with pickup or delivery on Thursday, Nov. 27. Registration required.
Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade – Silver Spring, MD
A festive kickoff to the holiday season in Downtown Silver Spring, featuring floats, dancers, marching bands and community groups.