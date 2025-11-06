Listen Live
Baltimore Officials Outline Winter Preparedness And Safety Plans

Published on November 6, 2025

Urban City Streets With Snow - Baltimore, Maryland
Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Baltimore leaders say the city is ready for whatever this winter brings, even as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts warmer-than-average temperatures nationwide.

Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday that multiple city agencies worked over the summer to update Baltimore’s winter preparedness plan. The city’s snow response team now includes more than 300 workers and 600 pieces of equipment, backed by 15,000 tons of salt. “We hope not to use any of it, but our crews are ready,” Scott said.

Scott encouraged residents to make emergency kits for their homes and cars with essentials like blankets, flashlights, non-perishable food, jumper cables, and shovels. He also urged Baltimoreans to check on older or vulnerable neighbors and to stay off the roads during snow events. “Every car that gets stuck delays everyone else,” he warned, reminding drivers to give plows space to work.

Public Works Director Matthew Garbark advised homeowners to disconnect outdoor hoses and shut off exterior water lines before the first freeze to avoid burst pipes and flooding. He also suggested checking sump pumps to prevent basement floods.

Fire Chief James Wallace added that the cold months bring heightened fire risks due to heaters, candles, and decorations. “Half of all home heating fires happen in December, January, and February,” he said, urging residents to turn off space heaters when not in use and keep flammable materials at least three feet away.

Baltimore’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert season began Nov. 15, 2024, to protect vulnerable residents during freezing conditions. Last winter, 67 cold-related deaths were reported statewide, 21 in Baltimore City alone. Officials say those numbers underscore why preparation and community care are critical as the 2025 winter season approaches, CBS Baltimore reports.

