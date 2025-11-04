Listen Live
Desktop banner image

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [11-4-2025]

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

S&K Cleaning and Painting

Business Description: “S&K cleaning and painting offer clean lines detailed oriented and professional services for all customers including unique services of outstanding quality.”

Business Website: S&K Cleaning and Painting FB Skpaint05. IG

HERB N HARMONY CAFE

Business Description: “Healthy Late Night Flavor options, All Night Rhythm. Herb & Harmony Cafe on DoorDash.”

Business Website: Instagram: @herbharmonycafe

Yelé LLC

Business Description: “A luxury Afro futuristic brand for lovers of bold statement looks.”

Business Website: http://www.yelestitches.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
News

Professor James Small, Sister Shushanna Shakur & J.R. Fenwick on The Carl Nelson Show

National

Healing Is A Fluid Journey: How Hurricane Katrina Changed Me

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

Eyelash extension training on a mannequin with professional tools for mastering lash techniques
Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

News

For Black Caregivers, The Fight For Democracy Is About Health And Community

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close