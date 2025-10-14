Listen Live
Fred Hampton & Guests on Carl Nelson Show

Chairman Fred Hampton, Daryl Jones, Dr. Brandon Gamble & Minister Christina Flowers on The Carl Nelson Show

Published on October 14, 2025

Join us for an unmissable event as Chairman Fred Hampton returns to our classroom! He will address the critical issue of troop deployment on the streets of Chicago—an important topic that demands our attention. Before the Chairman speaks, we’ll hear from Civil Rights lawyer Daryl Jones of the Transformative Justice Coalition. He will provide insights on an upcoming Supreme Court hearing that could threaten our voting rights—a matter that could affect us all. Attorney Jones and his team will also be taking to the streets on Capitol Hill to protest on Wednesday, making our voices heard during this pivotal moment Additionally, Dr. Brandon Gamble from the Association of Black Psychologists will share his expert analysis on how the Black community can effectively respond to the ongoing changes under the Trump Administration. We will also welcome Minister Christina Flowers, a dedicated advocate for the homeless in Baltimore, who will add vital perspectives to our discussion.

