Prof. Small & Guests on Carl Nelson Show Thurs

Professor James Small, Sister Shushanna Shakur & J.R. Fenwick on The Carl Nelson Show

Published on October 9, 2025

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an enlightening experience this Thursday morning as one of our premier scholars returns to the classroom! Professor James Small will delve into why Black America must prioritize the implementation of a Black Agenda, particularly in light of the significant changes brought about by the Trump Administration. He’ll also shed light on the powerful story of Assata Shakur. Before Professor Small takes the mic, we’ll hear from Detroit activist Sister Shushanna Shakur, who will provide a crucial update on the housing crisis impacting the Black community in Detroit. Plus, don’t miss J.R. Fenwick from Flip That Stock, who will share compelling reasons why now is the perfect time to engage with the stock market.

Join us for The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. Want to participate? Call 800-450-7876, and listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, tune in to 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, or 102.3 HD3 FM. This is a must-listen event filled with invaluable insights! Don’t miss your chance to be part of these important discussions that shape our community. And remember, you can access all our programs for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see your Black Ideas come to life on the radio. Join us, and be part of the change!

Professor James Small, Sister Shushanna Shakur & J.R. Fenwick on The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

