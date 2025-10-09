Professor James Small, Sister Shushanna Shakur & J.R. Fenwick on The Carl Nelson Show

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an enlightening experience this Thursday morning as one of our premier scholars returns to the classroom! Professor James Small will delve into why Black America must prioritize the implementation of a Black Agenda, particularly in light of the significant changes brought about by the Trump Administration. He’ll also shed light on the powerful story of Assata Shakur. Before Professor Small takes the mic, we’ll hear from Detroit activist Sister Shushanna Shakur, who will provide a crucial update on the housing crisis impacting the Black community in Detroit. Plus, don’t miss J.R. Fenwick from Flip That Stock, who will share compelling reasons why now is the perfect time to engage with the stock market.

