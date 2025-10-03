Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Named Among Maryland’s First State Blue Ribbon Schools

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Governor Wes Moore has announced the launch of a new Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools Program, created to recognize outstanding schools across the state after the federal government discontinued its decades-old national program earlier this year.

Among the seven schools honored in the inaugural 2025–2026 class is Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, one of the city’s most storied public high schools.

A Spotlight on Poly

Poly earned recognition in the category of “Exemplary High Performance”, based on strong academic results from state and national assessments. The award highlights the school’s rigorous academic standards and continued success in preparing students for higher education and STEM careers.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Governor Moore praised Poly and the other honorees as models of excellence: “While the federal government steps away from its obligations to our students, Maryland is stepping up,” Moore said. “We are proud to elevate and honor these exceptional institutions of learning, which are inspiring the next generation to work and lead.”

About the Program

The new state-level Blue Ribbon Schools Program will be coordinated with the Maryland State Department of Education, the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and the Archdiocese of Washington. Schools are evaluated on student performance and progress in closing achievement gaps.

Honored schools, including Poly, will be celebrated at the State Board of Education meeting in November and again next spring by the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis. Each will receive a Maryland Blue Ribbon School banner, flag, and award citations. The 2025-2026 Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools, in addition to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, are Diamond Elementary School, Myersville Elementary School, Stoneleigh Elementary School, Wilson Wims Elementary School, St. Louis School, and Little Flower School.

A Long Legacy of Excellence

Before the federal program ended in August, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was considered the highest honor for American schools, recognizing both public and private institutions since 1982. More than 180 Maryland public schools received national honors over the years, with Poly now continuing that legacy at the state level.

With this recognition, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute once again cements its reputation as one of Maryland’s premier high schools, setting the standard for achievement and innovation in public education.