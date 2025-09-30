Listen Live
Desktop banner image

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [9-30-2025]

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Golden Life Ventures

Business Description: “Inspiring abundant living through love-filled themes and spirit-lifting messages.”

Business Website: https://www.goldenlifeventures.com/

Jay’s Watermelonade

Business Description: “Hydrating Baltimore in a Heart Healthy Way!”

Business Website: https://jayswatermelonade.com/

The Hollimon Firm

Business Description: “The Law Firm Where You Matter.”

Business Website: https://www.thehollimonfirm.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

News

Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

News

Dr. Ray Winbush on Charlie Kirk & Pan-Africanism

Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [9-15-2025]

Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles
Local

Orioles Officially Eliminated From 2025 Postseason

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close