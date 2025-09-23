Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [9-23-2025]

Published on September 23, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Judy’s Island Grill Canton

Business Description: “Bringing You The Taste Of The Islands.”

Business Website: https://www.judysislandgrill.com/canton

Twinkle Time Diamond Shine

Business Description: “A cleaning service that goes above and beyond!”

Business Website: Facebook:@ _Diamond Shine LLC (Facebook) Instagram: @_twinkletime_diamondshine

IA, Indigenous Apparel & Shoes LLC

Business Description: “UNVEILING AMERICA’S HIDDEN HISTORY”

Business Website:https://www.aliveshoes.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

