Buy Black Tuesday [9-23-2025]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Judy’s Island Grill Canton

Business Description: “Bringing You The Taste Of The Islands.”

Business Website: https://www.judysislandgrill.com/canton

Twinkle Time Diamond Shine

Business Description: “A cleaning service that goes above and beyond!”

Business Website: Facebook:@ _Diamond Shine LLC (Facebook) Instagram: @_twinkletime_diamondshine

IA, Indigenous Apparel & Shoes LLC

Business Description: “UNVEILING AMERICA’S HIDDEN HISTORY”

Business Website:https://www.aliveshoes.com/

