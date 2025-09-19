Baltimore Council Committee Advances Housing Legislation Package

Source: Federy Cortez / 500px / Getty

Baltimore’s push to reshape housing development took a step forward Thursday as the City Council’s Land Use and Transportation Committee advanced the first pieces of an ambitious legislative package aimed at increasing density and easing construction hurdles.

The committee approved two bills on split votes: one allowing property owners to build closer to their lot lines, and another eliminating the requirement for off-street parking in new developments. A third bill, removing the mandate for multiple staircases in mid-rise buildings, was discussed and is set for a vote next week.

The legislation, spearheaded by Councilman Ryan Dorsey, aligns with Mayor Brandon Scott’s $3 billion plan to remediate more than 35,000 vacant properties over 15 years. The reforms mirror zoning revisions in other cities grappling with housing shortages and rising costs.

Of the proposals, the parking requirement rollback has sparked the most debate. Critics argue Baltimore’s public transit system is too weak to support the change, while advocates say the mandate drives up housing costs and prevents affordable projects from moving forward. To ease concerns, Councilman Zac Blanchard introduced an amendment clarifying that existing parking would not be eliminated under the new law. The committee approved the revised bill, 5-2.

Dorsey’s staircase proposal drew sharp discussion. He argued that outdated fire code rules force uniform, costly apartment designs and discourage development on smaller lots. His plan would require sprinklers and pressurized stairwells instead of multiple staircases. Fire officers union president Josh Fannon voiced support, saying the revisions were carefully crafted and consistent with safety standards in cities like New York.

Supporters from the architecture community praised the legislation as a boost to stalled housing projects, particularly those targeting affordability. But skepticism remains.

“This is not an affordability solution,” said Carson Ward, a Reservoir Hill resident. “How do we trust housing officials to deliver when their failures are well documented?”

The full City Council is expected to take up the bills in the coming weeks.



