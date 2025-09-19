Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Council advances housing reforms to ease development rules

Baltimore Council Committee Advances Housing Legislation Package

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Panoramic view of Baltimore Inner Harbor skyline reflecting in water,United States,USA
Source: Federy Cortez / 500px / Getty

Baltimore’s push to reshape housing development took a step forward Thursday as the City Council’s Land Use and Transportation Committee advanced the first pieces of an ambitious legislative package aimed at increasing density and easing construction hurdles.

The committee approved two bills on split votes: one allowing property owners to build closer to their lot lines, and another eliminating the requirement for off-street parking in new developments. A third bill, removing the mandate for multiple staircases in mid-rise buildings, was discussed and is set for a vote next week.

The legislation, spearheaded by Councilman Ryan Dorsey, aligns with Mayor Brandon Scott’s $3 billion plan to remediate more than 35,000 vacant properties over 15 years. The reforms mirror zoning revisions in other cities grappling with housing shortages and rising costs.

Of the proposals, the parking requirement rollback has sparked the most debate. Critics argue Baltimore’s public transit system is too weak to support the change, while advocates say the mandate drives up housing costs and prevents affordable projects from moving forward. To ease concerns, Councilman Zac Blanchard introduced an amendment clarifying that existing parking would not be eliminated under the new law. The committee approved the revised bill, 5-2.

Dorsey’s staircase proposal drew sharp discussion. He argued that outdated fire code rules force uniform, costly apartment designs and discourage development on smaller lots. His plan would require sprinklers and pressurized stairwells instead of multiple staircases. Fire officers union president Josh Fannon voiced support, saying the revisions were carefully crafted and consistent with safety standards in cities like New York.

Supporters from the architecture community praised the legislation as a boost to stalled housing projects, particularly those targeting affordability. But skepticism remains.

“This is not an affordability solution,” said Carson Ward, a Reservoir Hill resident. “How do we trust housing officials to deliver when their failures are well documented?”

The full City Council is expected to take up the bills in the coming weeks.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

Buy Black B'More
Local

Buy Black Tuesday [9-2-2025]

News

Woody Allen Praises Trump’s Acting Ability, Says He’s Not A “Trumper”

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

Politics

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe Sets Special Session For Redistricting 

Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Local

Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job

News

Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Will Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom…Because Of Course He Will

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close