Listen Live
News

Body Found In d4vd’s Car ID’d As 15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas

Police have confirmed that the body found in a car registered to music artist d4vd belongs to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Police have confirmed that the body found in a car registered to music artist d4vd belongs to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Her body was discovered Monday (Sept. 8) in the trunk of a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood, Los Angeles, after employees noticed a strong smell coming from the vehicle. The Tesla was registered to 20-year-old singer David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd. He is originally from Queens, New York, and now lives in Houston, Texas.

Celeste Rivas had been missing since April 5, 2024, when she was 13 years old. She was from Lake Elsinore, California. At the time of the discovery, the medical examiner said she was wearing a tube top, black leggings, stud earrings, and a yellow bracelet. She had black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh.” Her remains were badly decomposed and not fully intact, suggesting she had been dead for a long time.

So far, police have not named any suspects in the case. They said that D4vd is cooperating with the investigation. His upcoming show in Seattle was canceled after the body was found.

Authorities have not yet shared how or when Celeste died. Newsweek reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more details, but they have not responded yet. The discovery has left many unanswered questions. The public and Celeste’s family are hoping for more information as the investigation continues.

Body Found In d4vd’s Car ID’d As 15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

Buy Black B'More
Local

Buy Black Tuesday [9-2-2025]

News

Woody Allen Praises Trump’s Acting Ability, Says He’s Not A “Trumper”

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

Politics

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe Sets Special Session For Redistricting 

Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Local

Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job

News

Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Will Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom…Because Of Course He Will

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close