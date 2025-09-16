Listen Live
Johns Hopkins Ends UnitedHealthcare Talks, 60K Patients Affected

Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare Talks Collapse, Leaving Thousands Out Of Network

Published on September 16, 2025

Photo Illustrations Of Listed Companies Ahead Of Earnings
Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

Contract negotiations between Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare have broken down, leaving tens of thousands of patients without in-network access to Hopkins doctors and hospitals.

In a letter sent Monday to its medical staff and reviewed by The Baltimore Banner, Hopkins leadership confirmed the talks ended without resolution. Patients insured through UnitedHealthcare could now face higher out-of-pocket costs if they continue seeing Hopkins providers. Staff were instructed to advise patients to explore other insurance options during upcoming open enrollment.

Hopkins providers have been out of United’s network since Aug. 25, affecting an estimated 60,000 patients in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Both sides had pledged to keep negotiating past the deadline, but Monday’s announcement marks a rare and disruptive breakdown.

For patients with serious or ongoing conditions, UnitedHealthcare has said it will cover care at in-network rates for up to 90 days with prior approval. It remains unclear how many people have received that extension.

The two sides disagree on what caused the stalemate. Hopkins leaders argue United’s proposed requirements for care authorizations would delay or restrict treatment. United counters that Hopkins sought to exclude certain employer-sponsored plans, which the insurer called unfair.

Joseph Ochipinti, UnitedHealthcare’s Mid-Atlantic CEO, accused Hopkins of “walking away” from negotiations and described the demands as “unacceptable.” He said United remains willing to reach a deal. Hopkins spokeswoman Kim Hoppe, however, said United “chose profits over patients” after more than eight months of talks.

Hopkins said notifying patients now ensures they have time to review alternatives before open enrollment.

This story is developing.

