R&B Star Lloyd to Perform Pregame Concert At Camden Yards On HBCU Night

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Fans heading to Camden Yards on Thursday, September 18, will get more than just baseball. As part of the Orioles’ celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Divine Nine, R&B singer Lloyd will take the stage for a special pregame concert.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with performances kicking off on the Coors Light Stage. The show will feature a set by Morgan State University alum DJ Heat, followed by a live performance from Lloyd.

Adding to the festivities, Lloyd will also take part in the game-day tradition as the guest splasher during the second inning.

After the music, the Orioles will face off against the New York Yankees, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

