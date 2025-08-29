Lloyd to Headline Pregame Concert at Camden Yards on Sept. 18
R&B Star Lloyd to Perform Pregame Concert At Camden Yards On HBCU Night
Fans heading to Camden Yards on Thursday, September 18, will get more than just baseball. As part of the Orioles’ celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Divine Nine, R&B singer Lloyd will take the stage for a special pregame concert.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with performances kicking off on the Coors Light Stage. The show will feature a set by Morgan State University alum DJ Heat, followed by a live performance from Lloyd.
Adding to the festivities, Lloyd will also take part in the game-day tradition as the guest splasher during the second inning.
After the music, the Orioles will face off against the New York Yankees, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
R&B Star Lloyd to Perform Pregame Concert At Camden Yards On HBCU Night was originally published on 92q.com
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!
-
Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders
-
MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy
-
‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy
-
Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams
-
‘What Up, My Nazi’: Fox News Hosts Mock ‘The Blacks’ By Reclaiming The ‘Nazi’ Pejorative
-
Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser