Buy Black Tuesday [9-9-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Sol Journey Travel
Business Description: “Not just travel, Experiences.”
Business Website: https://www.soljourneytravel.com/
Macwell’s Southern Cuisine and Seafood
Business Description: “Home of the Original Harlem Famous Chicken and Waffles.”
Business Website: Instagram and Facebook: @Macwellssoutherncuisine
Slay Beatz by Leah Cosmetics
Business Description: “Unlock your True Beauty.”
Business Website: https://slaybeatzbyleah.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!
-
Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders
-
‘What Up, My Nazi’: Fox News Hosts Mock ‘The Blacks’ By Reclaiming The ‘Nazi’ Pejorative
-
Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser
-
Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams
-
The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men
-
Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head