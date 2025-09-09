Buy Black Tuesday [9-9-2025]

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Sol Journey Travel

Business Description: “Not just travel, Experiences.”

Business Website: https://www.soljourneytravel.com/

Macwell’s Southern Cuisine and Seafood

Business Description: “Home of the Original Harlem Famous Chicken and Waffles.”

Business Website: Instagram and Facebook: @Macwellssoutherncuisine

Slay Beatz by Leah Cosmetics

Business Description: “Unlock your True Beauty.”

Business Website: https://slaybeatzbyleah.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!