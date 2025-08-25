Gov. Moore Fires Back As Trump Threatens Baltimore Troops And Key Bridge Funds

Source:

President Donald Trump escalated his feud with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Sunday, threatening to reconsider federal funding for the Key Bridge replacement and to deploy the military to Baltimore.

The remarks, posted on Trump’s Truth Social account, come after weeks of back-and-forth between the two leaders. Earlier this month, Moore criticized Trump’s decision to send federal agents and National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., calling it political theater. On Thursday, Moore invited Trump to walk Baltimore’s streets with him to see progress on public safety, or, as he put it, to “keep the city’s name out of his mouth.”

Trump fired back Sunday, describing Baltimore as “out of control, crime ridden” and suggesting he would “send in the troops” if Moore needed help tackling crime. “Stop talking and get to work, Wes,” Trump wrote.

His comments came as Moore appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation, where the governor acknowledged that Baltimore still faces challenges but defended the city’s record. Baltimore has recorded one of the sharpest drops in homicides in the nation in recent years, with killings likely to fall below 200 for the first time in nearly a decade.

“If one person does not feel safe in their neighborhood, that’s one too many,” Moore said. “But we also know what tactics actually work, and what tactics are just theatrics.”

On social media, Moore went further, mocking the president as “President Bone Spurs” and joking that he could arrange a golf cart for Trump if walking Baltimore’s streets was too difficult.

Trump also extended his threats beyond public safety, saying he would “rethink” the federal government’s full funding of the $1.7–$1.9 billion Key Bridge replacement project. Congress approved the funding before Trump took office, and it remains unclear whether he has the authority to revoke it.

Moore called the suggestion reckless, warning that any cut to bridge funding would harm “port workers, truckers, small businesses, and the national economy.”