Metro Subway Closing Early Aug. 14 for System Testing

Published on August 13, 2025

The Maryland Transit Administration’s Metro subway will shut down this weekend for tests of the system’s new railcars.
Source: Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner

All Metro Subway stations will close early on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to accommodate scheduled train control system testing, transit officials announced.

The early closure will begin at 6:30 p.m., affecting all stations across the network. Shuttle bus service will be provided to help passengers complete their trips, but officials are urging riders to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

Normal service is expected to resume when stations reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025.

For the latest updates and shuttle schedules, riders can check the transit agency’s website or social media channels.

