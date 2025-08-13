Metro Subway Closing Early Aug. 14 for System Testing
All Metro Subway stations will close early on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to accommodate scheduled train control system testing, transit officials announced.
The early closure will begin at 6:30 p.m., affecting all stations across the network. Shuttle bus service will be provided to help passengers complete their trips, but officials are urging riders to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
Normal service is expected to resume when stations reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025.
For the latest updates and shuttle schedules, riders can check the transit agency’s website or social media channels.
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!
-
Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders
-
MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy
-
‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy
-
Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams
-
‘What Up, My Nazi’: Fox News Hosts Mock ‘The Blacks’ By Reclaiming The ‘Nazi’ Pejorative
-
Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser